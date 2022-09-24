Rebonjour! Netflix’s endlessly light-hearted Emily In Paris is officially getting a third season this winter, meaning the lovable Parisian transplant played by Lily Collins gets another chance at swaying French hearts in her quirky-lite favor.

Although there’s only a brief new teaser to accompany the news, audiences can expect that amidst her more fashionable pursuits, Emily Cooper will also be (believe it or not) leaning into some emo-girl energy. Step one: the time-honored, personal breakdown activity of cutting her own bangs.

“This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make. This is just something that I have to do...It’s Paris!” Emily nervously assures herself in the mirror before pouring a glass of rosé and making the big chop. Unfortunately, a soon-after entrance from Mindy (Ashley Park) calls into question whether or not Emily ~had~ to make the change.

“Emily...” Mindy gasps, slack- jawed. “No.”

Major “plot points” such as this have long been a point of contention for Emily In Paris fans, and the even larger social group of Emily In Paris naysayers. The A.V. Club’s Saloni Gajjar, in her review of the series’ second season, called out the dramedy for “lazy writing, dramatic and stretched-out narrative arcs, and Emily’s ongoing lack of distinctive traits beyond the fact that she’s apparently good at her job.”

Perhaps a third season will break the series’ cycle of less-than-consequential storylines— it’s nice to see that, even if it’s in the slightest ways, Emily is interested in tousling up her Instagram-curated image. Unfortunately, a new hairstyle isn’t enough plot line to justify a full season of a (somehow) multi-Emmy-nominated series.

Emily In Paris season three will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 21.