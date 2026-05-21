Au revoir, Emily In Paris

The city of light will soon be a bit dimmer. Earlier today, Netflix announced that Emily In Paris is coming to an end. The upcoming sixth season of France’s leading tourist attraction will be its last, with Lily Collins giving a final bonne soirée to the various, brimless headgear that made her a star. But before Emily returns to Illinois to live out her dream as a successful twenty-something marketing executive, Collins recorded a little message to say merci for the support.

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The series has been a boon for French tourism, much to the delight of the country’s leaders. France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, made a cameo on the show’s fourth season, and when Emily threatened to move to Rome, her husband Emmanuel Macron fought tooth and nail to keep her out of Italy’s bloody mitts. “We will fight hard,” Macron said. “And we will ask them to remain in Paris! Emily In Paris in Rome doesn’t make sense.” We must push back, Monsieur President. Emily In Paris In Rome does have a certain je ne sais quoi. He apparently didn’t fight hard enough because this season sends Emily to Greece. Emily In Paris In Mykonos apparently makes sense.

We’re confident everything will work out for the best for Emily in this final outing, as is the show’s and its creator Darren Star’s wont. “Emily always takes the easy and convenient way out of any pickle she finds herself in (which is usually because she caused the problem),” our own Saloni Gajjar wrote in her season five review. “Then again, it’s this undemanding, facetious quality that has made the show last longer than anyone anticipated.”

No release date for the new season has been announced.