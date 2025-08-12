Emma Stone would've been out and about bald if she had her druthers

By now, those who keep up with the ins and outs of celebrity are well aware of Emma Stone’s chic pixie cut. But her cropped locks were initially a major secret, as the look is part of her latest collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia. The trailer carefully obscures any shot of Stone’s shorn head, and she hid her scalp from the world when it was still buzz cut-length, wearing a wig to the New York Film Festival and hats when she was out in public. “I was bummed I wasn’t going out with it,” the actor admits in a new Vogue profile. “Just straight-up bald. I think that would have been fun.”

Now that the secret is out (audiences at CinemaCon have seen footage of her at her most bald, but the rest of us presumably won’t get to see it until Bugonia releases on October 31), “The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing,” she gushes. Stone is now known for being cinematically fearless, but she admits that she cried in her trailer right before they filmed the scene where Jesse Plemons shaves her head. She recalled her mother losing her hair during cancer treatment: “She actually did something brave. I’m just shaving my head,” she remembers thinking. But as it turns out, “My mom was like, ‘I’m so jealous. I want to shave my head again,'” Stone shares.

Less supportive was her bestie and fellow Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence. “I really didn’t want her to shave her head. I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut,” Lawrence hilariously writes to Vogue via email. But even she was won over in the end. “Honestly, she looked beautiful. She pulled it off.” Meanwhile, co-star Plemons just hopes Bugonia turns out so that Stone’s bold sacrifice is worth it. “It was like, ‘Here we go—Emily has shaved her head,'” he recalls for Vogue. “We better make this good!”