R.I.P. Louise Lasser, star of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman From 1976 until 1977, Lasser starred in 325 episodes of Norman Lear's satirical soap opera.

Louise Lasser, the actor with a more than six-decade career on stage and screen and is perhaps best remembered for starring in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, has died. The news was shared by Lasser’s Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman costar Claudia Lamb, who shared that the news came from Lasser’s partner. The New York Times also confirmed the news via Lasser’s friend Susan Charlotte. Lasser was 87 years old.

From January 1976 until July 1977, Lasser starred in 325 episodes of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, a satirical soap opera that aired five nights per week over its first and second seasons. Lasser was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work on the show. Lasser also appeared in several of her ex-husband Woody Allen’s early films, including Take The Money And Run and Bananas, and in episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show, Taxi, It’s A Living, and Girls.

Born in New York City in 1939, Lasser got her acting start in the early 1960s in Greenwich Village. An early role came in the 1962 Broadway production of I Can Get It For You Wholesale, a musical best remembered for being the Broadway debut of Barbra Streisand; Lasser was Streisand’s understudy as Miss Marmelstein and eventually took over the role. In 1967, Lasser appeared in her second and final Broadway musical, Henry, Sweet Henry.