Please enjoy General Hospital's Carly Spencer slapping the shit out of John Oliver

John Oliver's three-episode arc on General Hospital ends exactly how he hoped: With a slap across the face.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 6, 2026 | 9:13pm
(Disney/Christine Bartolucci)
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Please enjoy General Hospital's Carly Spencer slapping the shit out of John Oliver

John Oliver has long dreamed of reaching that level of cultural ubiquity reserved for our most beloved figures: Soap opera guest stardom. Following in the footsteps of frequent soap star Conan O’Brien and Stephen A. Smith’s decade-long run as the General Hospital recurring character “Brick,” Oliver made his daytime debut last week on GH, when he killed a guy in cold blood. Though he got a good dye job, a chance to unload a gun on a dying man, and the evocative name “Z,” one thing still eluded Oliver. Little Johnny still wants his soap opera slap. Today, Port Charles made another little boy’s dream come true.

The slap comes courtesy of Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), who is such a veteran of the form that she holds two spots on Soap Central’s “10 most epic soap opera slaps that left fans stunned.” In the scene, Carly confronts Z, the head of the government spy organization, World Security Bureau (WSB), which opened a Port Charles outpost in 2024, natch. Carly wants Z to fire her daughter, Josslyn, a.k.a. Agent Jacks, from the Bureau. Z refuses, mocking, “Never has an agent’s mommy demanded that I boot their child from the bureau.

“Let me put this in language that you will understand,” Z continues, with Oliver putting on an affected Southern-fried accent, “that ain’t gonna happen.” It was the last straw.

The slap was a long time coming. Since beginning his soap opera campaign, Oliver had a list of demands that have now been fulfilled.  “I only have a few conditions. First, I don’t want to play myself,” said on a March installment of Last Week Tonight. “I want to be a character and I want his name to be ridiculous. Also, I want to do something juicy like murder, or slapping, or being slapped, or being someone’s long-lost something. And I ideally, I’d like a dramatic close-up of my face.” 

Check, check, and check. 

 
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