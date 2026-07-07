Please enjoy General Hospital's Carly Spencer slapping the shit out of John Oliver John Oliver's three-episode arc on General Hospital ends exactly how he hoped: With a slap across the face.

John Oliver has long dreamed of reaching that level of cultural ubiquity reserved for our most beloved figures: Soap opera guest stardom. Following in the footsteps of frequent soap star Conan O’Brien and Stephen A. Smith’s decade-long run as the General Hospital recurring character “Brick,” Oliver made his daytime debut last week on GH, when he killed a guy in cold blood. Though he got a good dye job, a chance to unload a gun on a dying man, and the evocative name “Z,” one thing still eluded Oliver. Little Johnny still wants his soap opera slap. Today, Port Charles made another little boy’s dream come true.

The slap comes courtesy of Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), who is such a veteran of the form that she holds two spots on Soap Central’s “10 most epic soap opera slaps that left fans stunned.” In the scene, Carly confronts Z, the head of the government spy organization, World Security Bureau (WSB), which opened a Port Charles outpost in 2024, natch. Carly wants Z to fire her daughter, Josslyn, a.k.a. Agent Jacks, from the Bureau. Z refuses, mocking, “Never has an agent’s mommy demanded that I boot their child from the bureau.