The Emmys reserve the right to ask if you used AI New rules from the Television Academy give the body the right to inquire about the use of slop, reasserting "human storytelling" as the core of recognition.

The Television Academy has released some guidelines regarding the use of AI in submissions. Per Variety, the new rules rolled out Friday, which assert that the organization “reserves the right to inquire about the use of AI in submissions. The core of our recognition remains centered on human storytelling, regardless of the tools used to bring it to life.” While it reserves the right to ask, the rulebook does not yet specify the consequences, if any, for excessive or even moderate AI use. That could spell doom for Tilly Norwood’s Emmy chances, and she was a lock for the “Outstanding Overhyped Garbage & Media Spin” category. We’d hate to see such an ageless talent go unrecognized.