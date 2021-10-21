There’s an entire cottage industry of The Batman fan trailers forming at this point. Last year, we saw fans channel their excitement over the brooding, costumed billionaire into versions of the movie’s trailer that featured stop-motion Lego animation and (we shudder to remember) clips from the 2019 Cats.

Now, in a video we’re legitimately surprised hasn’t been made several times already by this point, we have The Batman’s recent trailer recreated using clips from Batman: The Animated Series.

The Batman Animated was created by YouTuber Darth Blender, who combed through years of episodes to find scenes from the show that match up with the Matt Reeves movie’s trailer. The end result is a pleasantly discordant mix of Robert Pattinson’s gruff dialogue, an extra dramatic Nirvana remix, and brightly colored cartoon characters.



Though the Batman cartoon could get fairly dark for a kids’ show, its visuals are still pretty mismatched with the deadly serious tone of the trailer. This means The Batman Animated gives us great bits of tonal weirdness like Paul Dano menacing a pissed-off Pattinson over cartoons of both characters reacting with floppy, animated exaggeration.



The best bit, though, is probably the dramatic punching sound effects and musical crescendo that accompanies a scene of cartoon Batman and cartoon Penguin fighting a decidedly non-deadly-looking fight.

This isn’t to say we don’t appreciate the whiplash between animated visuals and dramatic Hollywood movie. In fact, we enjoy it enough to suggest that, if anyone out there is in search of a new Batman trailer project, now’s as good a time as any to take The Batman Animated’s tonal mismatch even further by combining it with footage of Adam West and Burt Ward from the ‘60s TV show.



