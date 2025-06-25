Anamanaguchi really wants to be in a Batman soundtrack in new video

Dear Batman movie music people: won’t you please consider Anamanaguchi? That’s the question the band is asking in the very fun video for their new song, “Magnet.” “‘Magnet’ is a love song with some extreme feelings–an almost dark romance that feels like it’s gliding out of control in a blissful way,” the band said in a statement. “We realized after the fact that this balance is a key part of the formula for Batman music.”

It also makes a pretty good formula for a music video. The band brought on director and cinematographer Jared Raab to put together a clip almost as meta as the name of his recent project, the SXSW-premiering Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie. In it, the band doesn’t even strive to be in a specific Batman movie. (The Batman Part II won’t be out for a while anyway.) “We have to strike while the iron is hot, and they’re making more Batman movies all the time,” they surmise before the video cuts to a sort of digital application full of clips of the band interspersed with all those past Batmen. This writer isn’t a Batman movie music person, but if she was, she would probably be swayed.

“Magnet” will appear on the chiptune band’s first-ever lyrically driven rock album, Anyway. They’re also working on the soundtrack for the new Scott Pilgrim game, Scott Pilgrim EX, due out in 2026. (It’s not a Batman, but it’s still pretty good.) The band also recently announced a 32-stop North American tour. You can find dates and ticketing info here. Anyway is out August 8. Maybe it will show up in a Batman soundtrack sooner rather than later.