Matt Reeves has finally finished his script for The Batman: Part II

Freeing his nuts from the greedy tyranny of the masses at last, The Batman writer-director Matt Reeves has officially confirmed that he’s finished his script for The Batman: Part II. Reeves posted a picture of what’s presumably the script for the sequel to his 2022 superhero blockbuster on Instagram, along with fellow writer Mattson Tomlin, with the two referring to each other as “Partners in Crime (Fighters).” Also, Variety double-checked, and Reeves wasn’t just showing off his cool logo and text-blurring skills; the script really is done.

The Batman: Part II has been the subject of some speculation in recent months, as people started to notice we were getting pretty close to its (already multiply delayed) October 2027 release date, without news of the script being done. The series has the advantage of not being at the center of any wider franchise shenanigans, since it’s out of continuity with all of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s current efforts to reboot Warner Bros.’ superhero movies. (Give or take the mini-franchise Reeves’ films form with last year’s The Penguin.) But still: Three years is a pretty long time to wait for a script, especially since everybody knew this thing was getting a sequel from pretty much the first minute the box office receipts started rolling in.

Still, Gunn has always made it clear that he’s operating on an “it’s done when it’s done” mindset when it comes to Reeves’ work, having recently told Entertainment Weekly, “People should get off Matt’s nuts because it’s like, let the guy write the screenplay in the amount of time he needs to write it.” Still, we have to assume that there’s been a few breaths of relief somewhere at Warner Bros. Discovery headquarters, as it’ll now be possible to start lining up cast members to join Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell, who are all already on board to return from the first film.