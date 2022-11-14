Longtime television writer and producer Eric Weinberg seems on the precipice of a reckoning, one that’s been nearly thirty years in the making. Weinberg—known for his work in the Scrubs writing room—is currently awaiting trial for 18 counts of sexual assault, including rape. The criminal case concerns accusations dating back to 2014, but a new report from The Hollywood Reporter outlines predatory behavior dating back to the beginnings of his career, and illustrates an entertainment industry with a tendency to turn a blind eye toward inappropriate behavior and overt misogyny.

The opening story of the piece comes from 1998, where one victim details an alleged interaction with Weinberg. He approached her outside of a coffee shop, touting his writing credits and telling her he could take her headshots free of charge. The woman, named Georgina, then claims when she met with Weinberg to take the images, he told her to undress, and he then raped her. This pattern of behavior is salient amongst Weinberg’s alleged victims, as they say he used his status in the entertainment industry to gain their trust before assaulting them.

Following his breakthrough in 1995 at Politically Incorrect With Bill Maher, Weinberg would take on a writing gig for David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s sitcom Veronica’s Closet. There, he became known as “Weinperv,” and the male writers reportedly fostered a misogynistic culture—one that allotted them to watch porn while on the job.

The working environment at Scrubs is described similarly. It was a place, once again, where men would watch porn while working and talk about their “sexual conquests.” One writer says Weinberg would walk into the writers’ room and say, “I was watching something last night and there was a joke and it was so horrible, it had to be written by a woman.” He reportedly fondled his female coworkers and would seek out extras hired on set where he would ask to take their photographs.

In one particularly glaring incident, multiple writers say that Weinberg participated in a bit in the workplace on a “national rape day,” or a day where men could “rape whoever they wanted.” Then ensued a long conversation on who the male writer s would rape if given the chance. When one woma n writer pushed back against the bit, she was told “everything in a comedy room was funny,” and to either get over it or leave.

Even after Weinberg was removed from Scrubs, he went on to work for Californication for one season, where he once again “made extreme sexual comments” that were passed off as unserious jokes. Once he was let go, he moved from project to project with the help of his representation at ICM and his glowing resume. He reportedly continued to harass women on and off sets with incessant calls and messages, pressuring them to do nude photoshoots with him and asking for sexual favors.

Much of the piece features Weinberg’s former coworkers, who vouch for his “dark energy” and misogynistic, harassing behavior in the workplace. Most boil Weinberg’s ability to coast through these spaces and retain job after job comes down to the culture within writing rooms, which rewarded raunchy, off-color comedy stylings. It never seemed to cross people’s minds that a man who could openly joke about raping women could potentially sexual assault women in practice.

Weinberg returns to court tomorrow, November 15.