[Note: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault.]

Eric Weinberg, a veteran Hollywood TV writer and producer whose credits include Politically Incorrect, Anger Management, and a long stint as a writer and co-executive producer on Scrubs, has been re-arrested in Los Angeles this week, and charged with 18 counts of sexual assault. Per Deadline, Weinberg was previously arrested back in July, but let out on a bail of $3.225 m illion. After being arrested again on Tuesday, he has now been released on bail a second time, this time set at $5 million.

The charges against Weinberg date back to at least 2012, and generally follow a pattern: More than a dozen women allege that Weinberg invited them to his home—often under the pretense of a photography session, leveraging his industry connections in the process—and then proceeded to forcibly undress them and coerce them into sex. In interviews with THR (published last month, as the charges against him were continuing to develop) , several women talked about feeling fear that Weinberg would hurt them if they attempted to turn down his sexual advances after he began touching them during the photoshoots. (To quote one police report cited by THR, “S he was afraid that he would become aggressive or stop her from leaving. She believed that if she allowed him to do what he wanted and stayed cordial with him, he would not become aggressive.”)

Allegations against Weinberg were originally brought to police attention in 2014, and then again in 2016, but both times, the case was dropped due to “insufficient evidence.” Several women who’d had encounters with Weinberg, though, began pooling information on Facebook, sharing similar stories of encounters with him. Today, Micha Star Liberty, an attorney representing several of the women accusing Weinberg—and who’s expressed her interest in pursuing a civil case against him—thanked the Los Angeles district attorney for acting “ swiftly with respect to Mr. Weinberg’s disgusting and damaging crimes that have forever altered the lives of his victims.”

According to IMDB, Weinberg hasn’t worked in the TV industry in any serious capacity since 2016, when he was credited as a writer and executive producer on Nick Nolte’s Epix show Graves. His lawyers haven’t issued a statement in regards to today’s arrest or charges; in a previous statement, they suggested that the allegations against Weinberg were somehow related to a custody hearing he’s apparently also involved in.