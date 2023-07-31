R.I.P. Angus Cloud, Euphoria actor

Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco on Euphoria, has died. As confirmed by relatives to TMZ, Cloud died at his family’s home in Oakland, California. He was 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

“Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Born on July 10, 1998, Cloud grew up in Oakland, California. The eldest of four, he attended the Oakland School for the Arts, the same high school as Zendaya, where he focused on theater tech. Cloud isn’t a trained actor by any stretch. Plucked off the street by a casting scout, who spotted him in Manhattan, Cloud found himself reading for the role of Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on HBO’s Euphoria. It was his first screen credit, and he almost missed the opportunity. “I was confused, and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” he told GQ in 2019. “I thought it was a scam.”

Before Euphoria, Cloud moved to New York on a whim, where he worked at a “chicken and waffles joint” in Brooklyn. After two auditions for the show , he proudly called his boss to tell him he wouldn’t be in “today, tomorrow, or ever again.” The next thing he knew, he was on a first-class trip back to California, spending the entire ride “trying to learn how to act on the plane over there.”

Cloud’s ease on screen, playing the soft-spoken, drug-dealing best friend of Zendaya’s Rue, made him a fan favorite. Since Euphoria’s first season, Cloud starred in his first feature, a skateboarding drama, North Hollywood, starring Vince Vaughn and Miranda Cosgrove. He also appeared in music videos for Noah Cyrus and Juice WRLD.

Though Cloud’s personality and slow drawl led some to believe that he was just himself on screen, a criticism he took to heart.

“It does bother me,” Cloud told Variety, “when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”