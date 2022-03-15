In an appearance on The View, Evan Rachel Wood addressed the lawsuit Marilyn Manson filed against her earlier this month. The lawsuit alleges Wood d efamed Manson with her sexual assault allegations.

“I can’t obviously speak about any of the specific allegations of the lawsuit, but I’m not scared,” Wood says during the interview . “I am sad, because this is how it works. This is what pretty much every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes though, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don’t want to come forward. This was expected.”

“I am very confident that I have the truth on my side and that the truth will come out,” Wood continues. “This is clearly timed before the documentary… I’m not doing this [film] to clear my name. I’m doing this to protect people. I’m doing this to sound the alarm that there is a dangerous person out there and I don’t want anybody getting near him. So people can think whatever they want about me. I have to let the legal process run its course, and I’m steady as a rock.”

Her response comes ahead of the HBO Max debut of her two-part documentary Phoenix Rising, in which she details some of the alleged abuse she endured during her relationship with the infamous shock rocker.



In the documentary, she discusses being allegedly raped on camera during the filming of one of Warner’s music videos, and how the singer reportedly “refused to wear a condom, ever.”

“And it was very much sex on demand, and it was going to cause more problems if I said no,” Wood says in the second-part of the documentary. “You don’t have time to use birth control when somebody’s just penetrating you while you’re asleep or if they’ve given you a pill that made you black out.”

Both episodes of Phoenix Rising will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Tuesday, March 15.