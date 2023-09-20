Every Robert Rodriguez movie, ranked

Hit or miss seems like the best way to describe Robert Rodriguez’s films. The indie darling-turned-hot shot action director famously raised a few thousand dollars to shoot his game-changing debut, El Mariachi, which gave Rodriguez and his Mexican cast a chance to show how they can make a few months of rent look like a few millions of dollars on screen. Hollywood soon took notice of how effective the writer, director, and editor was at giving maximum bang for very few bucks and helped him make a significant dent in action cinema starting in the mid-’90s.

Advertisement

Considerable peaks (Sin City and the gets-better-with-age From Dusk Till Dawn) and valleys (most of the Spy Kids sequels) would follow in terms of Rodriguez’s creative output, but the auteur of doing it fast and cheap has spent more than three decades (including two decades as the head of Troublemaker Studios in Austin, Texas) proving to audiences that his stylistic, “go for broke” approach to narrative is no fluke. With Spy Kids: Armageddon—the latest installment in the franchise—hitting Netflix this week, The A.V. Club is running down every feature-length movie Rodriguez has ever made. (Yes, Film Bros, we know he contributed a short to Four Rooms. But since we’re focusing on his feature efforts, and Four Rooms is eye-rollingly bad, it stays off the list.)