Robert Rodriguez reboots the family in Spy Kids: Armageddon trailer

More than a decade removed from Spy Kids: All The Time In The World, director Robert Rodriguez has found a new pair of children to push into the dangerous world of espionage. Netlfix’s upcoming reboot of Spy Kids, entitled Spy Kids: Armageddon, is finally coming to the streamer for another round of adolescent spy games this fall.

The cast may have changed, but the story remains the same. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi step in for Carla Gugino and Antonio Banderas as a pair of suburban superspies who “unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology.” Now it’s up to a pair of 10-year-olds, played by Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson, to clean up the mess. One thing is clear: Whatever state this family resides in must have the weakest child labor laws in the country.



Spy Kids: Armageddon | Date Announcement | Netflix

As with the other Spy Kids movies, Armageddon is another chance for Robert Rodriguez to show off his knack for special effects. In the trailer, the kids walk on ceilings, square off against motorcycle-riding robots, and fly around in what can only be described as a silver Naboo starfighter with the tails cut off.

Armageddon marks the second attempt at reviving the franchise via another pair of thrill -seeking youngsters. 2011’s Spy Kids: All The Time In The World also replaced the original Kids, played by Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara. However, despite All The Time In The World being one of the few movies released in “Aroma-Scope,” which is precisely what you think it is (a scratch and sniff card so audiences wouldn’t miss a fart), it was the lowest-grossing of the series.

The reboot also marks the second collaboration between Robert Rodriguez and his son Racer. Previously, the father-son duo wrote The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl 3-D, released when Racer was seven.

Spy Kids: Armageddon lands on Netflix on September 22.