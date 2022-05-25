Kamala Khan is about to make her television debut. Ahead of her appearance in The Marvels, the teen hero’s starring vehicle Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ in June 2022 alongside a host of other new series and old favorites.



Comics fans may have to adjust their expectations to the latest addition in Marvel’s roster (Kamala’s on screen powers are slightly different than those depicted on the page). But the new show, and its Pakistani-American Muslim protagonist, is sure to make a splash when it premieres on June 8.

Another fan-favorite character, Baymax of Big Hero 6, will also get his time in the spotlight when Baymax! premieres on June 29. And speaking of fan favorites, get ready to say goodbye (again) to Obi-Wan Kenobi with the final episodes of the latest Star Wars show airing next month.

Of course, Obi-Wan is far from the only familiar face to grace the streaming service. In a galaxy even farther away–Lima, Ohio–the McKinley High School Glee Club is set to join the ranks of Disney+ on June 1. Yes, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ raunchier, more outrageous older step-cousin Glee is now part of the Disney+ family (the series will also be available to stream on Hulu).

You can see the full list of everything coming to Disney+ next month below.

What's coming to Disney+ in June 2022?

Available June 1

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse: Season Four

Glee: Seasons 1-6

Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season One (5 episodes)

Available June 3

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Hollywood Stargirl

Available June 8

Ms. Marvel

Baymax Dreams (Shorts): Season One & Two

Incredible Dr. Pol: Season Twenty (12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion: Season One (10 episodes)

Available June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

Available June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts): Season Three

Family Reboot

grown-ish: Season Four (9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season Three

Love, Victor: Season One, Two & Three

T.O.T.S.: Season Three (12 episodes)

The Wonder Years: Season One (10 episodes)

Available June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

Available June 22

G.O.A.T.: Season One

Villains of Valley View: Season One (5 episodes)

Available June 24

RISE

Trevor: The Musical