Kamala Khan is about to make her television debut. Ahead of her appearance in The Marvels, the teen hero’s starring vehicle Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ in June 2022 alongside a host of other new series and old favorites.
Comics fans may have to adjust their expectations to the latest addition in Marvel’s roster (Kamala’s on screen powers are slightly different than those depicted on the page). But the new show, and its Pakistani-American Muslim protagonist, is sure to make a splash when it premieres on June 8.
Another fan-favorite character, Baymax of Big Hero 6, will also get his time in the spotlight when Baymax! premieres on June 29. And speaking of fan favorites, get ready to say goodbye (again) to Obi-Wan Kenobi with the final episodes of the latest Star Wars show airing next month.
Of course, Obi-Wan is far from the only familiar face to grace the streaming service. In a galaxy even farther away–Lima, Ohio–the McKinley High School Glee Club is set to join the ranks of Disney+ on June 1. Yes, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ raunchier, more outrageous older step-cousin Glee is now part of the Disney+ family (the series will also be available to stream on Hulu).
You can see the full list of everything coming to Disney+ next month below.
What’s coming to Disney+ in May 2022?
Available June 1
A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
Club Mickey Mouse: Season Four
Glee: Seasons 1-6
Mickey Mouse Funhouse: Season One (5 episodes)
Available June 3
Mack Wrestles (Short)
Hollywood Stargirl
Available June 8
Ms. Marvel
Baymax Dreams (Shorts): Season One & Two
Incredible Dr. Pol: Season Twenty (12 episodes)
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion: Season One (10 episodes)
Available June 10
Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
Available June 15
Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts): Season Three
Family Reboot
grown-ish: Season Four (9 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season Three
Love, Victor: Season One, Two & Three
T.O.T.S.: Season Three (12 episodes)
The Wonder Years: Season One (10 episodes)
Available June 17
Kings Ransom
Big Shot
Available June 22
G.O.A.T.: Season One
Villains of Valley View: Season One (5 episodes)
Available June 24
RISE
Trevor: The Musical