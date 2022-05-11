Though Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness came out just last week, anticipation is ramping up for the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Next month, Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+, introducing the teenage hero Kamala Khan to the ever-expanding fictional world. Ahead of the show’s launch, Kevin Feige has addressed a major change made to the titular character’s powers.



“We adapt the comics; it’s not an exact translation,” the Marvel Studios head tells Empire magazine.

In the source material, Khan is an Inhuman, possessing latent powers that come from the Kree race of aliens coming to Earth and experimenting on humans long ago. People who have these DNA modifications are activated by exposure to a mist that comes from Terrigen crystals.

Advertisement

After the New Jersey high schooler’s powers are awoken, she is able to manipulate the size and shape of her body, leading her to the catchphrase “Embiggen!” However, trailers for the series appear to show Khan channeling purple cosmic energy through a magical bracelet instead.

“What we will learn about where those powers come from, and how they come about, is specific to the MCU,” Feige say. “You will see great comic splash panels in some of our action sequences. If you want big, giant hands and arms, well, they’re here in spirit, if not in stretchy, plastic-type ways.”

While the Kree were seen in Captain Marvel, live-action exploration of the Inhumans has taken place in the short-lived show of the same name and Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., which were made for ABC instead of being part of the Marvel Studios fold. Their relevance to the MCU has been highly debated amongst fans.

“She’s interested in knowing, ‘Great, does that mean I’m an Asgardian? Did I get hit with gamma rays?’” Feige continues. “No, it’s seemingly none of those things. It goes to her own past and her heritage and lineage.”



Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ on June 8.