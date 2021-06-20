Clockwise from top left: Katja Herbers and Aasif Mandvi in Evil (Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS), Annie Murphy in Kevin Can F**k Himself (Photo: AMC Networks), Rick And Morty (Screenshot: Adult Swim Graphic : The A.V. Club

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, June 20. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC, 9 p.m., two-hour series premiere): “Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy returns to TV in Kevin Can F**k Himself, the second show this year (after WandaVision) to pull back the curtain on glossy sitcom artifice. KCFH (created by Valerie Armstrong, executive produced by Rashida Jones) brilliantly deconstructs the sitcom trope of the schlubby blue-collar guy married to the laid-back hot wife. In this case, Murphy’s Allison is married to cable installer Kevin (Eric Petersen) in a working-class section of Worcester, Massachusetts, complete with nosy neighbors, snooty bosses, and loads of canned laughter. But when Allison steps off set, the show switches to what her reality looks like outside of it, chronicling her desperate attempts to expand past the constraints of a multi-cam life.” Read more of Gwen Ihnat’s thoughts in our June TV preview. Saloni Gajjar’s recaps will run weekly, and will follow the AMC release schedule—so if you’re watching on AMC+, sorry for the suspense.

Evil (AMC, 3:01 a.m., second-season premiere): “Evil refrains from turning into a predictable procedural. It gradually digs into its supernatural territory—possible exorcisms, ghostly dreams, a ghoul baby—while keeping viewers guessing about the existence of these phenomena, instead using them to flesh out the characters’ psyches. Season two moves from CBS to Paramount+ (yes, it’s another subscription service; yes, Evil is worth it) and sharpens the focus on the deep-rooted impact of evil, be it otherworldly or man-made.” Read more of Saloni Gajjar’s pre-air review of this series from The Good Wife creators Michelle and Robert King.

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11 p.m., fifth-season premiere): Grab yourself some Wendy’s or maybe a pickle or something and snuggle in for “Mort Dinner Rick Andre.”

Regular coverage



DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.): Just a quick note to say that tonight’s Legends is titled “Back To The Finale: Part II.” Bless this show.

Olympic stuff



U.S. Olympic Trials, “Swimming” (NBC, 8 p.m.): Aspiring Olympians have been swimming a lot and tonight they will swim some more, hopefully with little arm floaties on because that would be exquisitely good television.

U.S. Olympic Trials, “Track” (NBC, 9p.m.): And in this hour they will run very fast, hopefully also with little arm floaties, but on their feet instead.

Wild cards



Keeping Up With The Kardashians (E!, 9 p.m., series finale): The Kardashians will see themselves out, thank you very much.

The Girlfriend Experience (Starz, 8 p.m. and 8:29 p.m., third-season finale, back-to-back episodes): The third, tech-inspired season of Steven Soderbergh’s anthology series comes to a close tonight, so say your farewells to Iris (Julia Goldani Telles) now.

Bless The Harts (Fox, 7:30 p.m., series finale): Christopher Meloni joins the Harts for their final episode, in which the fam tries to figure out how old Maya Rudolph’s Betty really is before they all pile into an RV that Wayne (Ike Barinholtz) got for free for some family time. What could go wrong?