Allison McRoberts, who? That’s exactly what Kevin Can F**K Himself wants you to ask as it heads into its series finale. AMC’s subversive series switches from multi-cam to single-cam, examining how classic sitcoms tend to treat their female characters. The show follows Allison (Annie Murphy), a typical sitcom wife—dutiful, beautiful, you know the drill—who’s had enough of her selfish husband Kevin’s (Eric Petersen) manipulation and buffoonery. Every time he’s on screen, KCFH takes place under bright lights and a laugh track, while the scenes from Allison’s point-of-view occur in gritty single-cam.

She spends season one trying and spectacularly failing to kill him, assuming it’s her only way out. In the process, Allison finds a friend for life in her neighbor, Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), who helps out with her murderous mission. In season two, Allison realizes she can just fake her own death and escape instead. She figures out all the details but ultimately decides to stay in Worcester, Massachusetts. Unfortunately, as seen in last week’s penultimate episode, she has no choice but to leave to save Patty from potential criminal charges. So off she goes, assuming a brand new identity as Gertrude Fronch, while most of her loved ones believe she died in a hiking accident. So what’s Allison doing now?

Allison’s New Life | Season 2 Ep 8 | Kevin Can F*** Himself | AMC

As seen in this exclusive The A.V. Club clip from the series finale, it’s been several weeks since she transformed into Gertrude (a brunette!). She’s working at a consignment store, and while no one knows who she is, her boss certainly thinks she belongs there. “You caught on quick, you’re a pro, and you’re funny too,” he tells her. It’s a polite string of compliments that she’s not used to receiving. “Gertrude” doesn’t accept the offer for a promotion right away, mostly because she’s wistfully missing parts of her former life. So how long will she stay in this new life, or will she return to her hometown for closure? Let’s hope the finale, titled “Allison’s House,” provides some satisfying answers.

Advertisement

Created by Valerie Armstrong, KCFH took part of its inspiration from Erinn Hayes’ unceremonious firing from the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait. The cast also includes Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, Jamie Denbo, Raymond Lee, Candice Coke, and Lauren Weedman.

“Allison’s House” will air on AMC on Monday, October 10 at 9 p.m. ET. The episode is already streaming on AMC+.

