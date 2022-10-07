Even the closest of friendships experience their ups and downs, but there’s nothing like a public ex-communication to really start a feud. In the exclusive first clip from The Banshees of Inisherin, the new film by Martin McDonagh, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) realizes he’s in a “row” with Colm (Brendan Gleeson), while a sympathetic bartender looks on.

Set on the fictional Irish island of Inisherin, The Banshees Of Inisherin follows Pádraic as he desperately tries to reify a friendship with Colm after Colm unexpectedly cuts him off. As Pádraic becomes more determined to win Colm back over, Colm only steels in his certainty they’re through, and eventually delivers a shocking ultimatum.

In the clip, Pádraic first catches wind of Colm’s newfound distaste for him when he enters their local pub. Expecting to slide onto the stool where he previously placed his pint glass, Pádraic instead finds a sneering Gleeson ordering him to “sit somewhere else.”

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN | “Sit Somewhere Else” Clip | Searchlight Pictures

As the trailer did before it, the clip also offers another glimpse at Gleeson and Farrell’s gleefully heavy Irish accents—Farrell vowing, after Gleeson himself takes leave, to go find out “what this is feckin’ about” is a highlight. To begin a row in such a subdued yet assertive manner is troubling; for Colm to do it in front of the local bartender over a pint of freshly-poured brew is especially intense.

Although the film won’t hit theaters for a few weeks, The Banshees Of Inisherin has been receiving strong early reviews, exemplified by a 13-minute standing ovation at last month’s Venice Film Festival. Kerry Condon and The Batman’s Barry Keo ghan also round out the cast as Pádraic’s sister Siobhán and young islander Dominic, respectively.

The Banshees Of Inisherin premieres in theaters on October 21, 2022.