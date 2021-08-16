HBO is extending our stay at The White Lotus, with a second season underway that’ll feature a brand new cast and a different location. We’re eagerly hoping that some familiar faces will pop up in the upcoming season, and, thankfully, Jake Lacy really wants to return to Mike White’s hit series, too.



Lacy told The A.V. Club that he’s “100 percent” up for playing antagonistic Shane again. “I just loved working with Mike. I just think his writing and directing and his brain are like—I want to spend the most time in that world, whether it’s like season two of White Lotus or some other thing, I would be back there.”

As for what he envisions for Shane, he’s already thinking about what Shane and his mom Kitty (Molly Shannon) could be up to. “I was texting with Molly last night before the finale because she hadn’t read ahead; she was like, ‘I just want to see it,’” he said. “And I was like, ‘Man, I hope that we get to come back, like, just in the back of a shot.’ Seeing us berating someone at the Sky Lounge or getting into it with the valet. Just something to be like, ‘Oh, God, those people are still out there. They’re still just doing their fucking thing. Like Jesus, enough is enough.’ Or I hope that I hope that they follow [Kitty]. I hope she has a major thing in the second season. I think that would be amazing.”

As much as we’d love to watch more of Shane being an absolute terror to other resort workers, the concept of Kitty getting to be the one to be an asshole at the new White Lotus location sounds like exactly what we need. We didn’t get to see enough of Molly Shannon’s brilliance so sign us up, please.