HBO Max knows you’ve enjoyed your chaotic stay at The White Lotus, and as the finale approaches, you won’t have to check out just yet. HBO Max just announced that Mike White’s limited series will actually be returning for a second installment, turning it into an anthology series. The next one will follow a different group of vacationers on another White Lotus resort in a different setting. No word on the location or story details yet, but since it won’t be in Hawaii, this very biased Puerto Rican writer is strongly encouraging Mike White to take it to the Caribbean island.

Advertisement

This is White’s second HBO series. His first was the critically-acclaimed Enlightened, which star Laura Dern won a Golden Globe for in 2012. Unfortunately, Enlightened was given the ax by HBO after two seasons due to low ratings despite its glowing reviews, but White Lotus is currently ranked as HBO Max’s number one original series, serving as a greatly vindicating moment for the showrunner. It’s what he deserves!

And it looks like White Lotus might not be HBO Max’s only hit limited series of the year to get a new season. In a new interview with Indiewire, Mare Of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby talked about some ideas he has for a potential second season of the hit crime thriller. “The question is, ‘What’s a deserving second chapter?’ A continuation of Mare’s story could be just as emotional and surprising and funny,” Ingelsby suggested, adding, “Of course, any version would have to include Helen and Siobhan. Audiences are interested in Julianne and Lori. And the audience would come back wanting to get wrapped up in another mystery of some kind.” Kate Winslet also recently said Inglesby shared some “pretty cool ideas” on how to continue Mare’s story, so that sounds promising.

