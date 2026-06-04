A love triangle gets animated in this exclusive Something You Should Know About Me clip
In Andy Fidoten's film, which is premiering at Tribeca, a cartoonist tries to make his romantic and career fantasies real.
This year’s Tribeca Festival is officially underway, and among the many compelling films is Andy Fidoten’s Something You Should Know About Me, a charming yet raunchy trans rom-com that follows Al (E.J. Marcus), a cartoonist trying to make the most of an artists’ retreat. The insecure Al looks up to bold underground queer cartoonists like Megan Watts (Yên Sen) and Mason Cash (Generation‘s Sydney Mae Diaz) for living life and making art on their own terms—that is, until Mason starts flirting with Al’s best friend Jesse (Morgan Sullivan). Al soon finds himself competing with Mason on both a professional and personal level, which is a lot for a 25-year-old, who until now has been hiding his feelings for Jesse and his more transgressive work from the world, to handle.