A love triangle gets animated in this exclusive Something You Should Know About Me clip

This year’s Tribeca Festival is officially underway, and among the many compelling films is Andy Fidoten’s Something You Should Know About Me, a charming yet raunchy trans rom-com that follows Al (E.J. Marcus), a cartoonist trying to make the most of an artists’ retreat. The insecure Al looks up to bold underground queer cartoonists like Megan Watts (Yên Sen) and Mason Cash (Generation‘s Sydney Mae Diaz) for living life and making art on their own terms—that is, until Mason starts flirting with Al’s best friend Jesse (Morgan Sullivan). Al soon finds himself competing with Mason on both a professional and personal level, which is a lot for a 25-year-old, who until now has been hiding his feelings for Jesse and his more transgressive work from the world, to handle.

In this exclusive clip from Something You Should Know About Me, which is told partly in animation, Al deals with his rival the only way he knows how: fuming silently while drawing a fanciful showdown.

Ahead of the film’s world premiere at Tribeca, Fidoten acknowledged “Now is not a good time to be trans in America. Through it all, the trans people in my life have continued to be the funniest, smartest, weirdest, and most resilient people I know. I hope that this film is, in some small way, a testament to that—and to the glorious experience that is fucking up in a body that is finally yours.”

Something You Should Know About Me also stars Sofia Dobrushin, Aeon Andreas, Julius Reese, and Greta Kline a.k.a. Frankie Cosmos, who provided the music. The film’s producers include Liza Renzulli, Jz Tinneny, Madisen Anderson, and Daniel Mendelson, with Lilly Wachowski, Tory Lenosky, and Timothy Tau executive producing.