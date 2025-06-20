Tom Hiddleston lets the rhythm move him in exclusive The Life Of Chuck clip

Sometimes, you’ve just gotta dance. Tom Hiddleston’s character understands the power of a good beat in The Life Of Chuck, Mike Flanagan’s heart-warming new take on Stephen King’s 2020 novella of the same name. The A.V. Club can exclusively share a new clip from the film that captures the moment Chuck begins to feel a rhythm created by a young busker (Taylor Gordon) seemingly just for him. You may feel your own feet tapping along before the video is done.

The Life Of Chuck is an “unforgettable, genre-bending tale [that] celebrates the life of Charles ‘Chuck’ Krantz (Hiddleston) as he experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us,” the logline for the TIFF audience award-winning film reads. Flanagan fans are in for a treat here: many of the auteur’s regulars, including Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, Matthew Lillard, and Hamish Linklater, are included within the film’s multitudes. Other performers among the cast include Mark Hamill, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Jacob Tremblay, Carl Lumbly, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and more.

Flanagan himself is a pretty big fan of this one too. At New York Comic Con last year he said it was his favorite film he’d ever worked on “by a lot,” adding that he “finished [reading] the story with tears streaming down my face, and I wanted this movie to exist in the world for my kids.”

You (and perhaps your own kids) can dance along with Chuck in theaters now.