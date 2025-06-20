Tom Hiddleston lets the rhythm move him in exclusive The Life Of Chuck clip
Mike Flanagan's latest Stephen King adaptation is now playing in theaters.Screenshot: Neon/YouTube
Sometimes, you’ve just gotta dance. Tom Hiddleston’s character understands the power of a good beat in The Life Of Chuck, Mike Flanagan’s heart-warming new take on Stephen King’s 2020 novella of the same name. The A.V. Club can exclusively share a new clip from the film that captures the moment Chuck begins to feel a rhythm created by a young busker (Taylor Gordon) seemingly just for him. You may feel your own feet tapping along before the video is done.