Extremely correct Emily Blunt declares herself "so ready" for an Edge Of Tomorrow 2

It has now been nine years since Hollywood produced an Edge Of Tomorrow movie—an especially galling statistic, in so far as the studios have only actually made one of the damn things. And star Emily Blunt, for one, isn’t having it: Blunt told the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently that she’s “so ready” to live, die, and repeat all over again.

Blunt, who currently stars in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, was unambigu ously enthusiastic when the conversation (recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike) turned toward the 2014 action flick, which merged Groundhog Day with Starship Troopers—cut with Tom Cruise at least briefly playing against type as a cowardly PR flack forced to turn himself into a supersoldier by getting killed over and over again—into something almost relentlessly fun. And she wants to be very clear that she is “ not the impediment, I promise,” to a sequel getting made.

Hollywood has been musing about the idea of a second Edge Of Tomorrow for a good long while, with Blunt noting that, at one point, director Doug Liman “slithered” a script for a sequel to her. “ I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how,” Blunt admitted, before rhetorically asking of her former co-star , “ And how many Mission Impossibles does he need? Come back to the side where… wasn’t he brilliant as a cowardly hero? Incredible.” (We will note, in the interest of pedantry, that the plural of Mission: Impossible should rightly be Missions: Impossible. Thank you.)

Liman has talked enthusiastically in the past about his sequel plans, having dubbed the movie Live Die Repeat And Repeat, a frankly terrible name that goes off of the completely silly re-branding the movie got for home release. He’s currently pretty busy getting ready to shoot Tom Cruise into space, though, so there’s no indication of when they might get back to Earth to actually make this damn thing.

