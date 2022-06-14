Frank Oz’s 2004 film, The Stepford Wives, isn’t remembered fondly. Our writeup from the year wasn’t particularly kind to the movie: “The film plays its suburban satire for broad, cheap, and only occasionally effective laughs.” Oz wasn’t much more forgiving , telling Ain’t It Cool News, “I fucked up.”

He continued:

I played it safe. For the first time, I didn’t follow my instincts. And what happened was, I had too much money, and I was too responsible and concerned for Paramount. I was too concerned for the producers. And I didn’t follow my instincts, which I hold as sacred usually. I love being subversive and dangerous, and I wasn’t. I was safe, and as a result my decisions were all over the place, and it was my fault totally. And by the way, I’m very proud of many aspects of the movie. The people were great. But when you sense that there’s no governing thought, or that the governing thought is kind of “Gee, I’m not sure where to go,” you can sense it.

Well, you can add another name to The Stepford Wives grievance society: country superstar Faith Hill. Hill was one of the many wives of Stepford, joining an all-star cast that included Nicole Kidman, Bette Middler, and Glenn Close. After production wrapped , though, Hill wanted a divorce. Today on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hill, who currently stars in the Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, was much more polite to the film; though, she did say that she never wanted to do another movie after it.



“My career took off, no time, had babies, and I had done a couple of things,” Hill said. “I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast. But it wasn’t the best experience, so I said I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another one, a movie.”

At least Stepford Wives got some love on the show. Some guy in the audience yelped with delight when the movie came up, and Clarkson was nic e enough to say she “loved that one.” Kelly Clarkson, what a class act.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]

