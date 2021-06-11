A truck driver returns to his vehicle, veins glowing a faint green from light Monster Energy poisoning. Photo : Robyn Beck ( Getty Images )

Great art continues to captivate long after it’s first encountered. Every brushstroke on a masterful painting; the rhythms of an excellent’s novel’s prose; the textures of a beautiful song—no matter the medium, the best work rewards endless study by those who wish to fully appreciate it. This is most definitely the case with a post from Celina 52 Truck Stop that appeared yesterday, captivating the internet with an image of such immense power that it won’t be long until it’s taught in arts colleges and universities across the globe.



Advertisement

At first glance, the image and description look just plausible enough that it’s been able to make people wonder if it’s actually legitimate. There’s a woman who looks like Amy Schumer standing in front of a mini-fridge with a Monster Energy logo on it, proudly wearing a t-shirt that reads “Truckin ‘n’ fuckin.” She has a set of keys in her hand, sunglasses pushed up on her head, and a teardrop tattooed below one eye. A store sign in the background requests that customers “stop pooping in our parking lot.”

“Who says only men drive trucks??” the description begins. “Big Rig driver Amelia stopped in this morning to redeem her Cranking The Hog Reward Points for this brand new mini-fridge valued at over $500 due to the Monster Energy branding. Thanks for continuing to let us service you!”

In the comments, Celina 52 followed up by posting: “Amelia wanted us to point out that her teardrop tattoo is not because she murdered someone. She accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep at the wheel and got the tattoo to honor their memory.”

Because she looks like the woman in the picture, Amy Schumer found herself trending on Twitter (resulting in this confused message), which Celina 52 cleared up by posting, “Quit calling her Amy Schumer. Amy Schumer doesn’t have a tattoo for accidentally running over a pedestrian.” As for people questioning the validity of Celina 52 itself, the account has this to say:

“We are real and you guys are just mad cause Amelia dont come to your place.”



