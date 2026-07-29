You're never gonna keep the climbers in the Fall 2 trailer down

These new climbers saw exactly what happened to the climbers in the first Fall, but they're climbing anyway.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 29, 2026 | 11:46am
Screenshot: Lionsgate/YouTube
Film News Fall 2: Deadpoint
You're never gonna keep the climbers in the Fall 2 trailer down

To start this off, we were going to make a joke that the ladies in Fall 2: Deadpoint must not have seen the first Fall or what happened to the ladies in that movie. But that turned out not to be true; about 30 seconds into the trailer for the second movie, one of the characters watches footage on a camcorder from the first movie of Shiloh (Virginia Gardner) talking about why she was climbing such a tall tower and then viewing the footage of her falling from it. Maybe these characters thought their trip to a Thai cliffside would go differently than to a cell tower in the Mojave Desert but, come on, it’s hard to act like they didn’t know what the risks were. 

But it’s not just the video warning; the characters in Deadpoint are also warned about what will happen on the cliffside if it rains, which, obviously, is exactly what happens in this movie. But warnings like that won’t work on these thrill-seekers, played by Harriet Slater and Arsema Thomas, who just want to feel alive. Based on the results of the first movie, this is a dubious way to do that. Tom Brittney also stars in Fall 2: Deadpoint, which hits theaters on September 2.

 
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