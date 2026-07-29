You're never gonna keep the climbers in the Fall 2 trailer down These new climbers saw exactly what happened to the climbers in the first Fall, but they're climbing anyway.

To start this off, we were going to make a joke that the ladies in Fall 2: Deadpoint must not have seen the first Fall or what happened to the ladies in that movie. But that turned out not to be true; about 30 seconds into the trailer for the second movie, one of the characters watches footage on a camcorder from the first movie of Shiloh (Virginia Gardner) talking about why she was climbing such a tall tower and then viewing the footage of her falling from it. Maybe these characters thought their trip to a Thai cliffside would go differently than to a cell tower in the Mojave Desert but, come on, it’s hard to act like they didn’t know what the risks were.