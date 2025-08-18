Fallout welcomes you to the wastes of New Vegas in season 2 first look

Looks like we're getting some more Walton Goggins-heavy flashbacks too.

By Emma Keates  |  August 18, 2025 | 11:30am
All images courtesy of Prime Video
Fallout isn’t taking a gamble by bringing its characters across the wastes to one of the franchise’s most iconic locations in season two. The upcoming season of Prime Video’s fun and endlessly bizarre video game adaptation seems like it will largely take place in New Vegas, a major focus of the eponymous 2010 game, Fallout: New Vegas

The flight to New Vegas shouldn’t come as a total surprise to fans of the series. Season one’s finale, “The Beginning,” saw disgraced middle manager Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) escaping to the ruins of the former casino town with his vengeful and furious daughter, Lucy (Ella Purnell), hot on his tail. Lucy is, of course, joined by the hollow-faced Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and their loyal pup Dogmeat.  

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” Prime Video’s season 2 logline reads. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

In one of season one’s more successful elements, the show revealed that the world was already “highly violent” long before the bombs actually dropped. Alas, war never changes. It looks like we’re getting a few more of those pre-war flashbacks this season based on a brand new first look, including some photos of Goggins with a non-concave face.

You can check out the rest of the images, courtesy of Prime Video, below. Fallout season two premieres on Prime Video this December.

 
