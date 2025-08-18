Fallout welcomes you to the wastes of New Vegas in season 2 first look Looks like we're getting some more Walton Goggins-heavy flashbacks too.

Fallout isn’t taking a gamble by bringing its characters across the wastes to one of the franchise’s most iconic locations in season two. The upcoming season of Prime Video’s fun and endlessly bizarre video game adaptation seems like it will largely take place in New Vegas, a major focus of the eponymous 2010 game, Fallout: New Vegas.

The flight to New Vegas shouldn’t come as a total surprise to fans of the series. Season one’s finale, “The Beginning,” saw disgraced middle manager Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan) escaping to the ruins of the former casino town with his vengeful and furious daughter, Lucy (Ella Purnell), hot on his tail. Lucy is, of course, joined by the hollow-faced Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and their loyal pup Dogmeat.