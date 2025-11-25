This Welcome To The Family excerpt is for the most hardcore Fast & Furious fans Barry Hertz Hertz details the long-forgotten F&F short film that bent the series' timeline in a radical fashion—and accidentally forged a new path for the franchise.

What do Miami drug traffickers, Corona-soaked backyard BBQs, Dame Helen Mirren, and a 1984 Pontiac Fiero-turned-rocket-fueled spaceship have in common? They are all essential elements of the logic- and laws-of-physics-defying Fast & Furious universe, which celebrates its 25th anniversary next year. But, as author and film critic Barry Hertz explains in his new deeply reported book, Welcome To The Family: The Explosive Story Behind Fast & Furious, The Blockbusters That Supercharged The World (out Nov. 25 from Grand Central Publishing), the franchise only hit the quarter-century mark by breaking all the rules.

In an exclusive excerpt, Hertz details the long-forgotten F&F short film that bent the series’ timeline in a radical fashion—and accidentally forged a new path for the franchise.

Time is a complicated concept in the Fast-verse.

Everyone understands that Tokyo Drift is the third movie to be produced in the series. But, chronologically speaking, it is actually the sixth. The film’s events, notably the fiery Shibuya Crossing death of Han Lue, canonically follow instead of precede everything that goes down in the fourth film (titled, to sow just that much more confusion, Fast & Furious), the fifth (Fast Five), and much of the sixth (Fast &Furious 6). Blame-slash-thank director Justin Lin and actor Sung Kang, who were determined to keep their star creation—the super-snacking slickster Han—active in the franchise’s timeline for as long as possible. How? By taking the series’ continuity and “retconning” (retroactively altering) it—a favored narrative trick of comic books and Lin’s beloved Star Trek.

To briefly recap: We saw Han perish toward the end of Tokyo Drift. RIP, king. But Lin’s insistence in giving audiences more Han adventures allowed the fourth Fast film to open with our hero alive and kicking in the Dominican Republic, where he is helping Dom, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), and the bickering comic-relief duo of Leo (Tego Calderón) and Santos (Don Omar) pull off a Mad Max–like hijacking of a gas tanker. How? What? Why? Don’t blame yourself if you’re confused; even Quentin Tarantino, the reigning king of mixed-up timelines, had questions.

“Quentin had just talked with me about working on Django Unchained, and he started going through the Fast films,” recalls Fred Raskin, who edited the third, fourth, and fifth Fast movies. “Then he got to the beginning of number four, and he’s firing off Facebook messages to me: ‘Wait, the beginning of four takes place before three? How? That’s amazing!’ That night, he went to a midnight showing of Fast Five, and I was hired for Django the next week. The Fast movies were my audition.”

Even though Universal was skeptical about the timeline shake-up that Lin was proposing for the fourth film, the director assured executives that audiences would be fine; they’d either figure out the time bend on their own, as Tarantino had, or not bother to care. But the studio still decided to build in a narrative fail-safe, one in which Vin Diesel plays the franchise’s very own version of Doctor Who, jumping in to save the space-time Fast-inuum with a short film called Los Bandoleros (The Bandits).

Too bad that only the most hardcore of Fast fans have seen it.

Written and directed by Diesel, the twenty-minute film was Universal’s attempt to solve several Fast challenges in one fell swoop: placate the “what I really want to do is direct” ambitions of Diesel; provide abridge of narrative continuity for fans who were wondering what the hell was going on between the third and fourth films; and juice DVD sales for the fourth movie by including Los Bandoleros as a bonus feature (even though it was barely advertised as being part of the package).