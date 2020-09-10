Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Feeling lonely? Make new friends by winning Tourist Trap on DVD and Blu-ray

Photo: Full Moon Features

Feeling a little off after months of being (more or less) stuck inside? Pity poor Mr. Slausen (Chuck Connors), the roadside museum owner so lonely, he lives with a house full of automatons and mannequins in the offbeat 1979 PG-rated slasher Tourist Trap. Actually, on second thought, it’s up for grabs whether to feel sorry for Mr. Slausen, given that thorny little issue of all the teenagers he murders to add to his menagerie of lifeless companions. But now you can decide that question for yourself, as The A.V. Club is partnering with Full Moon Features to give away five copies of the Tourist Trap “Vintage VHS” boxed set.

The packaging for Full Moon’s new release looks like a classic VHS clamshell, but inside you’ll find both a DVD and a Blu-ray of the uncut, digitally remastered film, plus a Mr. Slausen action figure you can talk to when the isolation gets to be a little too much. To enter to win one of five boxed sets, email us at avcontests@theonion.com by 12 PM CT on Friday, September 11 with the subject line “Tourist Trap” and your complete U.S. mailing address (no P.O. Boxes, sorry). We’ll pick winners tomorrow afternoon, and notify winners by email.

