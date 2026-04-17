Hollywood's infinite imagination machine shrugs, settles on "live-action FernGully remake"

Okay, but who do you cast to replace an in-his-prime Tim Curry as a sexy, purring pollution monster?

By William Hughes  |  April 17, 2026 | 4:29pm
Robin Williams' character Batty from FernGully, Screenshot: YouTube
Film News Marielle Heller
Hollywood's infinite imagination machine shrugs, settles on

It’s sometimes hard to tell whether it’s a feature, or a bug, that the development process for many mainstream, big-budget movies of the modern era seems to resemble nothing so much as the twitchy, dementia-ridden ramblings of an aging millennial endlessly trapped in a labyrinth of their own childhood memories. “Bring back Lilo & Stitch!” “Get me another G.I. Joe movie!” And now, apparently, “We should have a live-action FernGully movie, made by the director of the Tom Hanks Mr. Rogers film!

This is per Deadline, reporting that, yes, director Marielle Heller has apparently signed on for a live-action remake of 1992’s FernGully: The Last Rainforest, the eco-friendly animated feature about a rainforest logger who learns a valuable lesson about the environment after being shrunk down by a fairy. (Meanwhile, a certain subset of the film’s audience learned a whole other valuable lesson, about themselves, after being exposed to an in-his-prime Tim Curry voicing a seductive, singing pollution monster.) Although a relative non-entity at the box office, the film had a long tail on VHS, feeding children of the ’90s’ insatiable need for both Elton John songs and an animated Robin Williams doing schtick. (Famously, the film kicked off a feud between Williams and his old pals at Disney, too, after he asked them not to use his performance in Aladdin to counter-market the movie, and they failed to oblige.)

The remake is being developed at Amazon MGM, with Heller working from a script that she also wrote. (Similar to what she did with her last feature, 2024’s Nightbitch; she’s also currently working with her old pal Hanks on a new baseball movie, The Comebacker, which recently landed at Sony.) There’s no word yet on who’ll star in the FernGully remake; besides Williams and Curry, the original movie also starred Samantha Mathis and Jonathan Ward, and was directed by animation veteran Bill Kroyer.

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 