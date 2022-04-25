In Hulu’s upcoming rom-com Fire Island, Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and comedian Joel Kim Booster star as two best friends who set out for a summer adventure at the historic LGBTQ+ destination. With it, Booster fulfills his drea m of creating the “gay Pride And Prejudice.”

In the trailer we see Noah (Booster) and Howie (Yang) head out to the Pines, a gay hotspot on Fire Island, for a week of day-drinking and debauchery—despite its now very white and elitist reputation.

“I can’t believe you talked me into this again,” says Yang’s Howie in the trailer. “I come here and I just feel terminally alone.” That is, until he meets a kind, hot doctor.

Noah and Howie end up mingling with a co uple of the rich white gay men who regularly vacation on the island. Fire Island’s version of Mr. Darcy (played by Conrad Ricamora) comes in after the group is invited to a party at a sprawling beach house, where he judges them for their alcohol consumption. From there, it looks like both of them learn a little something about pride and prejudice.

The trailer even features a little hidden reference from another classic Austen adaptation, Clueless (we’ll let y’all figure it out where).



In addition to Yang and Booster, Fire Island stars Margaret Cho, Nick Adams, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, James Scully (You), and Zane Phillips. The film also stars Matt Rogers, who co-hosts the pop culture podcast Las Culturistas with Yang. Andrew Ahn directs the film written by Booster, who also serves as an executive producer.

“I want people—especially gay men, especially queer people—to walk away from the movie happy that they’re gay,” Booster recently told Vanity Fair. “I think that there are so many movies about the gay experience that are fraught with people who are unsure if they’re happy being gay or struggling with coming out… I want people to come away from this movie feeling the joy of our experiences and that it’s not all tragic. There are many of us out here living our lives joyfully.”

Fire Island premieres exclusively on Hulu on June 3.