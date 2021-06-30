Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images ) , Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images )

Comedian Bowen Yang and screenwriter Joel Kim Booster will star in the romantic comedy Fire Island. Andrew Ahn will sign on as director.

Advertisement

According to Variety, Fire Island is described “as a modern day take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the film will center on two best friends embarking on a weeklong vacation to Fire Island—the historic gay escape off the southern shore of Long Island—with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.” Please, let this be a revival of modernized classic novels similar to the teen rom- com renaissance of the ‘90s.

The Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines are famous LGBT destinations, dating back to the ‘70s. Andrew Holleran illustrated the island’s importance in his 1978 novel Dancer From The Dance. From the raging ‘70s to the AIDs epidemic and beyond, Fire Island is still considered a gay mecca worldwide.

Bowen is most recognizable for his work as a current cast member on Saturday Night Live. He’s also made television appearances in Norah from Queens, Girls5Eva, Broad City, and Isn’t It Romantic. Yang currently stars alongside Cynthia Nixon in the Audible original Hot White Heist, a narrative podcast about a group of LGBTQ misfits who plan a heist to steal hidden sperm samples from the US government. Matt Rogers and Yang are long time co-hosts of the comedic pop culture podcast Las Culturistas.



Booster’s a Chicago-based comedian and writer, with writing credits on Shrill, Search Party, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Big Mouth. He also co-hosted the Quibi show “Singled Out” with Keke Palmer. Korean-American filmmaker Andrew Ahn’s most notable works include Spa Day, Dol (First Birthday), and Driveways starring Hong Chau.

After years of radio silence when it comes to notable adult romantic comedies, consider us giddy for this one.