FKA twigs gives "Eusexua" a video, a definition, and a release date FKA twigs teaches us all about the primal feeling of "Eusexua" in her lead single ahead of her album release on January 24

FKA twigs is launching a new era, a new term, and an entirely new lifestyle: “Eusexua.” In concept and in execution, the new single and music video for “Eusexua” is everything we’ve come to expect from twigs; gorgeous, otherworldly, a little strange but undoubtedly compelling. Coming off of her most recent foray into Hollywood (with The Crow), twigs is now pouring everything into her new album of the same name, which debuts on January 24, 2025. As the video declares, “EUSEXUA is a practice / EUSEXUA is a state of being / EUSEXUA is the pinnacle of human experience.” Twigs wrote online that she and her team “cracked our sternums open and made this for you,” adding that “if i had one wish it would be that you watch it with focus, not on your phone. are you ready to experience EUSEXUA?”

The “Eusexua” music video plays out like a dream—or that classic nightmare of finding oneself completely clueless and suddenly naked at work. Except in this case, stripping down from the constraints of business-appropriate suits and corporate workspaces is an act of liberation. Twigs’ videos always make great use of her background as a dancer, and the choreography is stunning. As the song progresses she moves from the office into the dirt, unleashing something more primal and powerful that spills out into the office environment.

Twigs has offered a few definitions of “eusexua,” including for Vogue magazine earlier this year:

“So, eusexua is a feeling that, at least in the English dictionary, there is not a word for this. You know that feeling of when you’ve been out all night and you lose 7 hours to music, and you look at your phone and you think, “Oh, my gosh, it’s 8:00 in the morning.” And last time you looked, it was 1:00. It’s because you’ve been in a state of eusexua. It’s also if you meet somebody that you really like, and you just kiss all night and you kiss for all hours. You lose time. It’s like your bodies become one and you’re just like an amoeba. And it’s like this kind of meditative, like, amazing physical experience. For me, it’s also the moment before I get a really good idea of pure clarity. Like, when everything moves out the way, everything in your mind is completely blank and your mind is elevated. That’s eusexua and that is the only place I want to be now.”

Posting to social media on Friday to announce the new album, she wrote, “EUSEXUA has been my practice for the years that it has been in creation. it is my opus and truly feels like a pin at the centre of the core of my artist. EUSEXUA was birthed in chicken scratch, written on the back of my hand in a toilet at a rave in prague, ‘this room of fools WE MAKE SOMETHING TOGETHER’ and we do. we rave, we sweat, we kiss, we make love to the booming thud of culture.”