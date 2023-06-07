FLAMIN’ HOT | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

The screenplay, by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette Chávez, incorporates a generous serving of Spanglish that imbues the film with a sense of authenticity. The production designers and hair-and-makeup department seem to have had fun recreating the period-specific looks and aesthetics that facilitate the characters’ evolutions. Federico Cantini’s cinematography is another standout, especially the shots of a golden-hued 1960s California vineyard.

Cynics may dismiss the movie as a piece of corporate propaganda. In a sense, it does promote the ethos of Frito-Lay and PepsiCo. But it’s also a testament to diversity, equity, and inclusion. After Richard impresses Enrico, various gatekeepers in the organization are upset about his breach of the chain of command. But those gatekeepers would have simply dismissed the janitor and his stroke of genius instead of taking his idea into consideration. Indeed, this Mexican American cog in the wheel may just reveal the blind spot of the suits who sit comfortably in the C-suite. The real moral of this story has to do with the dissonance of a rigidly hierarchical workplace. As Flamin’ Hot proves, only in an environment where every worker has a voice does everyone truly win.

Flamin’ Hot premieres on Hulu and Disney Plus on June 9