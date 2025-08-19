Move over "Monster Mash," Florence + The Machine is releasing an album on Halloween No surprise, Florence Welch drew inspiration from witchcraft and folk horror for Everybody Scream.

A Florence + The Machine album on Halloween just feels right. On Tuesday the band announced their new record Everybody Scream, debuting October 31. It was appropriately preceded by a teaser video (below), featuring frontwoman Florence Welch furiously digging through dirt before sticking her head in the hole to let out a primal scream. The album title indicates she’s inviting us all to do the same come All Hallow’s Eve.

Not much else is yet known about the album, except that it features 12 as-yet untitled tracks. Some of the album art can be seen when preordering on the band’s website, as well as a special edition vinyl that includes four additional chamber versions of the songs. Meanwhile, Welch’s most recent Instagram posts seem to serve as a mood board for the record. She’s shared clips from horror movies, books on history, mysticism, and folktales, and some behind-the-scenes from the studio. That includes an image with IDLES’ guitarist Mark Bowen and several apparent notes from the studio, including one with the words “Witchcraft, folk horror, mysticism, magic, poetry, insanity” written on it. A post from earlier this month also included a snippet of possible song lyrics: