Looks like Dune 2 could turn into a Little Women reunion. Florence Pugh is currently in talks to join Denis Villeneuve’s Dune sequel, so there’s a chance she could be sharing screen time with Timothée Chalamet once again.



Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pugh is being considered for the role of Princess Irulan, the daughter of the Emperor Shaddam IV. The role of the Emperor has yet to be cast though.



THR also reports that another new role that needs to be filled is Feyd-Rauth. Those who have actually read the very lengthy novel will remember Feyd-Rauth as the baron’s power-hungry nephew. For those who didn’t read the books, but remember David Lynch’s Dune, he’s the metallic diaper-wearing guy played by Sting.

But don’t expect any official casting announcements to come too soon. According to THR, the script for Dune 2 is still incomplete. There’s also the issue of Pugh being among the many actors in currently being considered to play Madonna in her biopic, Material Girl.

While the list of those in the running to play Madonna range from Julia Garner to Sky Ferreira, Pugh is reportedly one of the frontrunners. As THR points out, Legendary wants Dune: Part 2 to start shooting this summer, but if Pugh is cast as Madonna, that would be a big issue for the studio.

As previously reported, Villeneuve is planning to make three Dune films, covering most of the novel. While there’s no set date for production to begin, the movie is still set to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.

Villeneuve recently gave an update to Empire, saying the plan is to begin filming in the late summer of 2022. He also added, ”The thing that helps us right now is that it’s the first time I’ve revisited a universe. So I’m working with the same crew, everybody knows what to do, we know what it will look like. The movie will be more challenging, but we know where we are stepping. And the screenplay is written. So I feel confident.”