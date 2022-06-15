Foo Fighters has announced the performers for its Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London this September. The rockers will perform two shows to honor their late drummer, one at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd and the other at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27th. Hawkins died unexpectedly in March at the age of 50, while Foo Fighters was on tour in South America.

The band shared the lineup for the London show on Twitter Wednesday morning.

A wide variety of Hawkins’ friends, peers, and influences will perform at the show, including Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Pretenders lead singer Chrissie Hynde, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Supergrass, and Mark Ronson. Comedian Dave Chappelle has been billed as a special guest.

Rounding out the lineup are Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, the Police’s Stewart Copeland, Omar Hakim, Rufus Taylor (a touring member of Queen), Wolfgang Van Halen, and Chevy Metal, a Hawkins cover band.

When the show was first announced last week, Foo Fighters shared a heartfelt statement about Hawkins and his legacy to its website.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” the group wrote.



“Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized,” the statement continued. “The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

According to the tour poster, more special guests will be announced. The performers for the Los Angeles concert will be revealed at a later date.



Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, June 17.