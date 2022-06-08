Foo Fighters have announced two tribute concerts dedicated to late drummer Taylor Hawkins. The rockers will perform at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3rd and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 27th.

Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50. At the time, he was on tour with Foo Fighters in South America.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor’s monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to millions of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” Foo Fighters wrote in a statement posted to its website. “Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon—his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

The “all-star” list of artists set to contribute to the two concerts has yet to be announced, but Foo Fighters encouraged fans to keep an eye on its website for further lineup information.

Alongside the tribute announcement, Hawkins’ wife Alison shared a message from her family, emphasizing how much Hawkins’ bandmates and dedicated fans meant to him over the years.

“As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much you meant to him and how dedicated he was to ‘knocking your socks off’ during every performance,” she wrote. “Taylor was honored to be a part of the Foo Fighters and valued his dream role in the band every minute of his 25 years with them. We consider every band member and the extended Foo Fighters team our family.”

She concluded: “Taylor’s endearing spirit and deep love of music will live on forever through the collaborations he so enjoyed having with other musicians and the catalog of songs he contributed to and created. In celebration of his life, it is now up to all of us who loved him most to honor Taylor’s legacy and the music he gave us.”

Tickets for both concerts go on sale June 17th.