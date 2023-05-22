Advertisement

Notably, Freese also handled the drum kit at the two memorial concerts Foo Fighters held for Hawkins in September 2022, where musicians like Paul McCartney, Queen, and Mark Ronson paid tribute to the drummer. Foo Fighters first announced that the band would continue forward after the loss of Hawkins three months later. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were – and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the group shared in an Instagram post at the time.

Freese’s addition to the band arrives just as Foo Fighters prepare to embark on their first tour since losing Hawkins. Freese will play his first show with Foo Fighters on May 24, when the band kicks off a world tour running through late 2023 at New Hampshire’s Bank of NH Pavilion.