Private corporate concerts can’t be fun for bands to play. The money is probably great, but performing underneath the patron’s logo to daytime crowds of stone sober attendees dressed in pressed polo shirts, lanyards, and khakis seems soul-deadening. A video of Foo Fighters playing a Salesforce conference, then, shouldn’t be worth paying attention to. But when dancing mascots are added to the mix, a boring gig suddenly becomes something else entirely.

A clip from the concert sees the band playing “All My Life” while people dressed up as a bunch of Salesforce’s corporate mascots—an elephant in a blouse, a boy in raccoon pajamas, a bipedal bear, and a cartoon Albert Einstein—sway back and forth and bob their fluffy heads in time to the music.



The effect is surreal.

During the song’s bridge, flanked by the elephant and Einstein mascots, Grohl turns to the latter and says he’s “going to break it down because I know you’re fucking dying in that suit right now.”

The silent creatures hop calmly in place then, as the music picks back up, start jumping around and banging their giant heads. “All My Life’s” guitar part comes back in after a big crescendo and Grohl turns to his new bandmate, saying, “You need to chill the fuck out, Einstein. You’re going too hard, brother.” Einstein looks right at him, wiggles his mustache, and Grohl misses a chord, laughing. “Don’t do that mustache thing,” he tells cartoon Einstein, “it fucks me up.”



Is Salesforce cool? No. Are Foo Fighters playing a corporate gig cool? No. But adding in the secret ingredient of “dancing mascots” has turned these two negatives into a plus. Now we just need The Roots to get together and do an even better concert while joined on stage by fellow hometown hero Gritty.

[via Uproxx]



