Apple TV+ has finally released a trailer for the third season of For All Mankind, one of its most thrilling (and highly underrated) dramas. The space race has clearly intensified in the ten years between seasons two and three of the alternate-reality sci-fi series. The show jumps to the ‘90s when the U.S. and Russia have set sights on the Red Planet.

With an established moonbase on the lunar surface, it makes sense that the next step is to conquer Mars and gain an upper hand on its resources. The closing shot of the second season finale teed this up nicely. As seen in the trailer, NASA astronaut Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger) tells her team, “We have a historic opportunity, the first mission to Mars.” But it’s not just the two countries vying to succeed here, it’s also private equity—surprise, surprise. Season three introduces Dev Aye sa (Edi Gathegi), a charismatic visionary who wants to invest in the space race. He believes private citizens should also have a stake.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the astronauts already land on Mars and face struggles there, including a serious lack of water. Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) continues to fight for his crew, Ellen Wilson (Jodi Balfour) is running for Senate, Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt) is still leading NASA—but is she unknowingly a KGB operative?—and her mentee, Aleida (Coral Peña) sits by her side. As expected, the VFX is incredible, featuring gorgeous shots of the cosmos.

Advertisement

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert, the For All Mankind has a cast that includes Krys Marshall, Shantel VanSanten, Cynthy Wu, and Casey Johnson. The first season, set in the ‘70s, focused on NASA trying to catch up with Russian cosmonauts who first landed on the moon. The ‘80s-set season two largely takes place on the moon as both countries battle it out, ending in an explosive, heartbreaking finale.

The third season of For All Mankind will consist of 10 episodes. It will premiere on June 10 on Apple TV+, with each new episode airing weekly.