John Leguizamo, Luigi emeritus, has offered up some thoughts on Nintendo and Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, and especially the voice casting for the animated film. Specifically , Leguizamo has expressed, not for the first time, his unhappiness at the fact that Mario and Luigi will now be played by a couple of white guys, with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day taking on the roles of the Mushroom Kingdom’s iconic plumber-adventurers.

Talking to IndieWire at the premiere for his new movie The Menu—which co-stars Anya Taylor-Joy, who’s playing Princess Peach in Mario—Leguizamo recalled how hard he and directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton had to fight to get the studio to cast a man of color as Luigi in 1993's Super Mario Bros. Saying Jankel and Morton, “ fought really hard for me to be the lead because I was a Latin man, and they [the studio] didn’t want me to be the lead,” Leguizamo called the casting, “ such a breakthrough. For them to go backwards and not cast another [actor of color] kind of sucks.”

Leguizamo also noted that he had multiple people come up to him at recent Comic-Cons to express their thoughts on the Mario movie. “ They’re not feeling the new one. I’m not bitter . It’s unfortunate.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Leguizamo has offered his opinion up on the new Mario movie; back in September of 2021, he wrote a tweet expressing his happiness at a new film, but “T oo bad they went all white! No Latinx in the leads! Groundbreaking color-blind casting in original! Plus I’m the only one who knows how to make this movie work script wise!” We would, honestly, love to hear Leguizamo elaborate on that last part.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrives in theaters in April 2023. In addition to Pratt, Day, and Taylor-Joy, the film co-stars Jack Black and Keegan-Michael Key.

G/O Media may get a commission 35% Off Bose Soundlink Headphones Sounds good

These headphones have stunning sound range and quality, up to 15 hours of playtime, can switch between two Bluetooth devices at a time, and look great. Buy for $149 from Amazon Advertisement

[via Variety]