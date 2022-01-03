Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, January 3. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Cleaning Lady (Fox, 9 p.m., series premiere): Marvel’s Daredevil and The Defenders’ very own Elektra Natchios a.k.a. Élodie Yung leads Fox ’s soapy new drama, which is based on Argentina’s La Chica Que Limpia. She plays Cambodian doctor Thony De La Rosa, whose son gets diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. Thony leaves her husband behind and comes to the United States seeking treatment for her son, b ut when the donor backs out and her visa expires, Thony is trapped in Las Vegas and forced to work as a maid alongside her sister-in-law, Fiona (Martha Millan). Except she’s not just a regular cleaning lady— she’ s recruited to clean up the crime scenes of mobster Arman Morales (Adan Canto). Thony begins to lead a double life—yes, it gets even more complicated—when she tries to evade the law once cops come into the picture. Oliver Hudson and Liza Weil also star.

Regular coverage

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m., season 26 premiere)

Wild cards

That’s My Jam (NBC, 9 p.m.): Audiences got a sneak preview of Jimmy Fallon’s new hour-long music and comedy variety game show in November, with contestants Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend. The show now makes a full-fledged season premiere with tonight’s episode, which sees Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chance T he Rapper battle it out against Alessia Cara and Josh Groban. The show is inspired by Fallon’s game segments on The Tonight Show. Each episode will feature celebrities competing for the charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games.

Premieres (Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS): Regular TV is back in full swing starting this week with the midseason returns of 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawaii, as well as the second season premiere of Kenan.