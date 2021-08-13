Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer might be starring opposite Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy, a new movie that’s set in a wild, open world video game, but that doesn’t mean she knows a thing about gaming. In fact, a few years back, when Free Guy went to Comic-Con, she told thousands of people that her favorite video game was probably not even a video game at all. As she tells us in the video interview below, “I was with the rest of the guys and we all got asked for our favorite video game. I said ‘Harry Potter.’ A tumbleweed blew across the stage and the room went deathly silent. So I’m not really well versed in the gaming world.”

That doesn’t mean Comer’s never fiddled with a console in her whole life. She says the first video game she ever remembers playing and really loving is “definitely Mario,” and that “Donkey Kong was a massive one that my brother used to play when we were younger. I have very vivid memories of that.”

Advertisement

Comer says she’s even kind of an amateur when it comes to avatar creation, choosing to eschew fantasy fulfillment to instead veer toward reality. “I’m really boring and I try and get as real as I possibly can,” she says. “I probably spend way too much time trying to get the right shade of blond, depressingly.” She does admit that she could be swayed to mix it up someday in the future, though, saying she likes the idea of one day taking on an ogre avatar because she’s “a massive Shrek fan.”

Free Guy hits theaters exclusively this Friday, August 13. You can read our review of the movie—which we gave a C+ and called “a Truman Show for the Fortnite age”—right here.

