Jodie Comer, Austin Butler, and Tom Hardy better get their leather jackets ready as they suit up to lead Jeff Nichols’ forthcoming feature The Bikeriders. Details regarding the gang’s specific roles have not been shared.

Per Deadline, The Bikeriders is an “original story set in the 1960s following the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club. Seen through the lives of its members, the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life.” The fictional story takes real-life inspiration from Danny Lyon’s photography and his famed 1967 book of the same name. In his efforts to demystify the ongoings of U.S. motorcycle clubs, Lyon spent years traveling with the Chicago Outlaws.

For The Bikeriders, Nichols will find himself in the film director’s chair for the first time since 2016's Loving. A frequent collaborator with Michael Shannon, Nichols’ previous work includes Take Shelter, Mud, and Midnight Special.

In addition to The Bikeriders, Hardy’s set to make his return as Eddie Brock for the third iteration of Venom, as well as Max Rockatansky in George Miller’s untitled Mad Max project.

Since wrapping up the fourth and final season of Killing Eve (for which she’s earned an Emmy nomination), Comer’s been busy on the stage with the National Theatre Live’s successful production Prima Facie.

Butler tapped into his star power this year with the title role in Baz Luhrmann’s glitzy biopic Elvis. Since the film’s debut, he’s signed onto Dune: Part 2 as Feyd-Rautha, and is also set to star in Apple’s Band Of Brothers sequel, titled Masters Of The Air.