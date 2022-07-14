After months of anticipation for Prime Video’s new The Lord Of The Rings multi-season prequel series The Rings Of Power, the one teaser to rule them all is finally here. The streamer has shared the first full-length trailer for the upcoming eight-part epic, and if one thing about the series is certain, it’s that the scale is nothing short of grand.

The new trailer introduces viewers to some of the epic realms set to be explored in the series, which serves as a retelling of the Second Age of Middle Earth. The Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór are all featured onscreen in sweeping introductory shots.

Although the sun-soaked, luscious elven realms and the ice-covered Dwarven mines are all familiar to those who’ve seen previous films in the Lord Of The Rings Universe, the Second Age occurs before the establishment of the charmingly pint-sized town of Hobbiton— and when multiple “breeds” of Hobbits still roamed Middle Earth. The Rings Of Power focuses in on the Harfoots (aptly named for their hairy feet), one clan that finds themselves on the move as a mysterious “darkness” threatens to “overtake the earth.” If there’s one thing Tolkien knows, it’s disembodied evil with an authoritarian complex.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Main Teaser | Prime Video

The series will feature both new characters and younger versions of names synonymous with The Lord Of The Rings: Aragorn’s ancestor Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Arwen’s father King Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and the Elven warrior Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) who repeatedly dramatically shares she has seen things Elrond has not seen. So far, viewers themselves, like Elrond, haven’t seen more than glimpses either— but one brief shot suggests the visuals Galadriel has seen are big and beautiful enough to rival the landscape of Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting September 2.