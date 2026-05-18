FX stitches together Very Young Frankenstein prequel series Based on Mel Brooks' 1974 classic, Very Young Frankenstein stars Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, and Spencer House.

FX is taking a roll in ze hay, a roll, roll, roll in ze hay with Very Young Frankenstein, a prequel series based on Mel Brooks’ classic 1974 comedy, featuring a slightly older but still kinda young Frankenstein. But before we get too concerned about 52-year-old comedies that could or could not be made today, we should note that the series got its spark of life from the braintrust behind What We Do In The Shadows, including Stefani Robinson, Taika Waititi, and Garrett Basch. Robinson wrote the pilot, which Waititi directed, and of course, its executive produced by Mel Brooks, who is spending much of his 99th year on Earth making follow-ups to his decades-old classics. After releasing History Of The World Part II as a four-night Hulu event in 2023, Brooks spent the last few years getting his long-awaited Spaceballs sequel in order. Spaceballs: The New One arrives next year.