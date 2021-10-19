Ray Fisher has had a long, public feud with Justice League reshoots director Joss Whedon over what he says was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on set. While not all of his co-stars were quick to voice their support as he took on everyone he possibly could at WarnerMedia for what he saw as an ineffective investigation into the allegations, one person who very quickly did was Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot.



Back in May, Gadot explained why in an interview with Israeli news organization N12, revealing that she had also had a bad experience with Whedon during the Justice League reshoots.



After Gadot objected to something about her character, Whedon allegedly threatened her career and told her that if she “did something,” he would make her job “miserable.”

Gadot added that she wasn’t with “the guys” when they were shooting with Whedon (again, these were reshoots), so she didn’t have firsthand knowledge of how that went. But after her experience, she says she “took it to the higher-ups, and they took care of it.”

In a story published this week from Elle, Gadot goes into it a bit further: “I was shaking trees as soon as it happened,” she says, adding that she was “dizzy” after Whedon had spoken to her “because you can’t believe this was just said to you.”



She says she was “shocked” by the way he spoke to her. So, she decided to take it up the chain after deciding that, if he would talk to her that way, then “obviously he says it to many other people.”

Again, she gives Warner Bros. some credit because “they took care of it,” and she chalks her success in this matter up to a “sense of righteousness” that she has. She also wonders if Whedon would’ve treated her the same way if she were a man but says “we’ll never know” and that it’s all “water under the bridge” at this point.

It is interesting to note that she doesn’t say what, exactly, Warner Bros. did to take care of it, but a lot of Fisher’s issues with the studio have revolved around the fact that he doesn’t feel like anyone actually listened to him when he raised his own concerns about Whedon. Gadot evidently doesn’t feel the same way, and we still don’t know why or what exactly went down to turn the whole production into such a shitshow that the studio was willing to throw millions and millions of dollars at a public apology.